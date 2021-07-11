Sebastian Eubank had been living in Dubai for many tears, working as a trainer and boxer

Sebastian Eubank, left, with his older brother Chris Image Credit: Chris Eubank Jr Twitter

Boxer Chris Eubank has spoken of his grief after his son Sebastian died in Dubai days before his 30th birthday.

Eubank made a heartfelt statement after receiving the news on Friday after Sebastian’s body was found on a beach in Dubai. Dubai authorities are yet to comment on the cause of death.

Sebastian, is the third oldest of five children, and his wife Salma gave birth to their first child Raheem last month.

“Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son,” former British middleweight champion Eubank, 54, said.

Sebastian had been living in Dubai for years and was “a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies”, a family statement said. “As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Sebastian’s brother, Chris Eubank Jr, who is also a professional boxer, tweeted: “Rest easy little brother. I love you & you will be missed always.

“I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old ... yesterday I cried the whole day. I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind & spirit.

“And to everyone out there reading this right now don’t take any of your loved ones for granted. See them, speak to them, check up on them as much as you possibly can because you just never know if that one time will be the last time. Love you bro.”