Active Parks until January 26 in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Community Development (DCD) announced that the Active Parks initiative has had a successful start in Abu Dhabi, with large numbers of the community participating in the first two weeks of the fitness programme hosted in parks across the emirate.

The programme of free-to-attend classes was designed to remove barriers preventing members of the community, irrespective of age, nationality or ability, from becoming more physically active.

So far, hundreds of members across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah’s rich and diverse communities have participated in more than 160 free-to-attend sessions hosted by qualified instructors in parks across the emirate following the scheme’s launch on December 30.

Conceived to encourage the entire community to pursue active, outdoor lifestyles through fun fitness activities in the emirate’s public parks and urban green spaces, the Active Parks program has now exteded the invitation to children aged 12 and over.

Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Office at DCD, said: “Active Parks was launched in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build and nurture an active community committed to practising sports, and the programme is already cultivating healthier, fitness-oriented lifestyles through public participation and numbers which are highly encouraging.

“Our communities are embracing the opportunity to stay fit and healthy by taking part in a diverse range of free classes in line with their requirements and needs, in the abundant green spaces which form part of the emirate’s world-class integrated infrastructure.”

Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Sports Developments Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added: “After a successful launch, we can see how well the inclusive Active Parks program is being embraced by our multinational community. The schedule of activities caters to all ability levels, and it is evident to everyone here how inclusive and welcoming the sessions are, regardless of ability.”