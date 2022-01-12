Dubai Investments Green Run, a 3km fun & 5 km jog or run for all ages and all abilities, will make its debut in Dubai Investments Park (DIP) on Saturday 15th January 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: VIRENDRA SAKLANI/Gulf News

Dubai: The ‘Dubai Investments Green Run’, a 3km fun and 5 km jog or run for all ages and all abilities, will make its debut in Dubai Investments Park (DIP) on Saturday 15th January 2022.

Dubai’s first green run supports the Smart Dubai initiatives founded on the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai , to promote a green economy.

A ‘run-by-any-means’ all-inclusive run, the event encourages families, students, environment advocates and running enthusiasts, to take part and contribute towards the environment. The participants can run, walk, push strollers or use wheelchairs towards the ﬁnish line. All participants will receive a free T shirt made from recycled materials and there will be sustainable prizes for top finishers as well as spot prizes for special effort and green initiatives.

Green lifestyle

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council said, “Dubai Sports Council is pleased to support the Dubai Investments Green Run, an initiative that puts the focus on sustainability and encourages participants to adopt a green lifestyle. Sustainability is one of the main pillars of the UAE National Agenda and our wise leadership wants to ensure sustainable development, while preserving the environment. “We are hosting the world here in Dubai for Expo 2020 Dubai, which is also championing sustainability and promoting a future where mankind can live in harmony with nature and technology”.

“The Green Run will echo that same message, and we are keen to spread the message far and wide, and get every member of our community involved”, he added.

“Dubai Investments consciously embraces innovative initiatives aimed at protecting the environment and aims to amplify the contribution towards reducing environmental impacts. We are very excited to host Dubai’s first green run in Dubai Investments Park offering the participants a unique experience encouraging them to run a green race and help in adoption of practices that lessen the burden on the planet. We are optimistic that the Dubai Investments Green Run will be a smarter, greener, happier race adopting green practices throughout”, said Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of Sustainability Committee, Dubai Investments & General Manager, Dubai Investments Industries.

Smart practices

The run will adopt smart practices including paperless communications and registrations, as well as sustainable route signs and finish arches. As part of the run, participants are encouraged to bring their own re- usable, refillable water bottles that can be filled at water stations, promoting reuse, recycle and reduce with single use plastics and recycled materials. Recycling bins will also be placed at the start and finish areas, along the route and in the run village with the facility to recycle other plastic materials.