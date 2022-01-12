Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, in the presence of Eisa Hilal, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council inaugurated the Fifth Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, in the presence of Eisa Hilal, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council inaugurated the Fifth Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament on the sports fields in the Sharjah National Park, opposite Sharjah International Airport and will last for three months until March 25, 2022.

Al Qaseer and Hilal kicked off a ball opening a successful ceremony of the tournament which was organized by the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council, Sharjah Sports Club, and the organizing company, Reach Target Sports Services.

The ceremony was also attended by, Tariq Salem Al Khanbashi, Founder and Director of Reach Target Sports Services, and Omar Mohammed Al Salman, Head of the Support Services Section at LSDA, President of the Indian Association in Sharjah Adv. Y.A. Rahim, as well as LSDA officials and representatives of the participating establishments.

Five sports

The concept of the tournament is based on holding several sports competitions among labour teams in five sports. Some 1,400 players are divided into 97 teams as follows: football 35 teams, basketball 15, cricket 25, volleyball 10, and hockey 12 teams. Teams are to be divided into groups and the first and second from each will be chosen to play in the final rounds. The fifth tournament will conclude with a closing ceremony where the winners will be crowned and prizes pursue of Dhs. 250,000 distributed among them.

Al Qaseer said, “This tournament reflects the directions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and his keen interest in the wellbeing of workers and in promoting sports as a healthy lifestyle in the work environment.” He added, “Boosting sports activities in the work environment, receives the full support and supervision of His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.”

Al Qaseer expressed satisfaction over the success of this first-of-its-kind tournament, as witnessed in the previous editions, and the excellent turnout by representatives of the public and private sector, especially those employing large numbers of workers. He confirmed the full commitment to the safety and prevention measures followed in the country. He thanked all the public and private establishments that contributed to the success of the tournament.

Precautionary measures

On his part, Hilal thanked those who organized such a distinguished tournament. He said, “This well-organized and successful tournament is fully applying the preventive sports measures. The organizers have succeeded in dealing smoothly with such measures.”

Tariq Al Khanbashi, Founder and Director of the organizing company, Reach Target Sports Services, pointed to the adherence to the precautionary measures required in sports events in the country. He also thanked LSDA for its trust and support for promoting labour sport.

In line with the health and safety protocol, the competitions on the opening day was restricted to seven football matches while others were postponed for the next Friday.