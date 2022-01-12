Three matches played at Sevens Oval turned out to all be one sided affairs

Banke beat Dubai Hurricanes by 94 runs with Mahendra Mota winning the Man of the match award. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The three matches played in the 18th edition of the Dubai Cricket Council’s League of Mammoths tournament at the Sevens Oval were all one sided affairs.

Banke trounced Dubai Hurricanes by 94 runs and Nad Al Sheba Mammoths breezed past Jumeirah Mammoths by 8 wickets.

For Shindagha Mammoths there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel after they suffered their third straight defeat when Zabeel Mammoths thrashed them by 104 runs.

Mahendra Mota’s 68 from 56 balls (7x4, 2x6) backed by Shibith Padikkal’s breezy 18-ball 39, Porosh Jhunjhunwala’s unbeaten 20 and Sudanshu Ramachandani’s 7 ball 14 catapulted Banke to a mammoth total of 224.

Handsome victory

In reply Dubai Hurricanes were restricted to 130 after Mohd Saif (4-23), Yatin Kohli (2-49) and Waqar Hussain (2-9) spun a web around them.

In another match Devendra Taneja (4-27) and Ramandeep Sharma (61 not out) were instrumental in Nad Al Sheba’s handsome victory over Defending Champions Jumeirah Mammoths.

Sent into bat Jumeirah struggled their way to 117 after some excellent bowling from Taneja, Vinay Tolani (2-14) and Deepak Patel (2-21).

Later Ramandeep Sharma came to the party and struck seven fours and a six during his 44-ball stay at the crease to guide NAS to an easy win in just 13.4 overs.

Prajakt Chouhan excelled with bat and ball in Zabeel Mammoths massive win against Shindagha Mammoths.

Chouhan’s 35, Sanjay Pathak’s 39 and Janaka Chaturanga’s 47 gave Zabeel the ideal platform from which Fahad Abousher and Hareesh Haridas capitalized.

Fahad blazed his way to an unbeaten 42 from 19 balls (2x6, 4x4) and Hareesh too joined the party hitting 33 from 13 (3x6, 2x4).

Lucky Abbas fought valiantly with 69 but the rest of the Shindagha batsmen crumbled against Vinan Nair (3-5), Prajakt Chouhan (3-28) and Sanjay Pathak (2-21).

Brief scores:

Banke beat Dubai Hurricanes by 94 runs

Banke 224 for 7 (Mahendra Mota 68, Ridge Menezes 45, Shibith Padikkal 39, Porosh Jhunjhunwala 20 n.o., Sudanshu Ramachandani 14; Sunil Kumar 2-14, Saffi 2-27) Dubai Hurricanes 130 all out in 21 overs (Mohd Saif 4-23, Yatin Kohli 2-49, Waqar Hussain 2-9). Man of the match: Mahendra Mota.

Nad Al Sheba Mammoths beat Jumeirah Mammoths by 8 wickets

Jumeirah 117 all out (Rajaram Subedi 27, Nikhil Srinivasan 38; Devendra Taneja 4-27, Deepak Patel 2-21, Vinay Tolani 2-14) NAS 118 for 2 in 13.4 overs (Ramandeep Srinivasan 61 n.o., Devarajan Srinivasan 19, Hari Prasanth 15 n.o.). Man of the match: Devendra Taneja.

Zabeel Mammoths beat Shindagha Mammoths by 104 runs

Zabeel Mammoths 222 for 9 (Sanjay Pathak 39, Abhi Chavan 20, Prajakt Chouhan 35, Janaka Chaturanga 47, Fahad Abousher 42 n.o., Hareesh Haridas 33; Bobby Suri 3-29, Prashanth Shetty 2-35, Shaji Balan 2-59) Shindagha 118 all out in 20.1 overs (Lucky Abbas 69; Vinan Nair 3-5, Prajakt Chouhan 3-28, Sanjay Pathak 2-21). Man of the match: Prajakt Chouhan.

Earlier scores:

Jumeirah Mammoths beat Banke by 4 wickets

Banke 180 for 8 (Porosh Jhunjhunwala 35, Muhammad Shoeb Hafeez 25, Harvinder Singh 36, Santosh Kotian 25; Benjamin Thakkar 4-55) Jumeirah Mammoths 183 for 6 in 24.1 overs (Samir Thakran 29, Shiva Pagarani 23, Nikhil Srinivasan 67, Kapil Gandhi 27; Mahendra Mota 2-24).

Nad Al Sheba Mammoths beat Zabeel Mammoths by 3 wickets

Zabeel 171 for 9 (Ram Narisetty 23, Janaka Chaturanga 52, Prajakt Chouhan 32; Vinay Tolani 4-28, Deepak Patel 2-20) NAS 172 for 7 in 21.2 overs (Mohammad Kaif 52, Vinay Tolani 47 n.o.; Sanjay Pathak 3-25). Man of the match: Vinay Tolani.

Dubai Hurricanes beat Shindagha Mammoths by 1 run