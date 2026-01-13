Mary Kom’s ex-husband accuses her of having an affair, denies cheating charge

Onkholer stated that Mary Kom wanted to pursue another relationship, which led to the breakdown of their marriage. “We are divorced. I don’t mind if she wants to marry again, but don’t blame me without proof,” he said, adding that he was aware of where she lives and whom she associates with.

Onkholer further alleged that since 2017, Mary Kom had been in a relationship with an individual associated with the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. He claimed to possess WhatsApp messages and the identity of the person as proof, adding that he had chosen to remain silent until now.

Addressing allegations about his personal habits, Onkholer said claims about alcohol consumption were exaggerated and maintained that he never brought personal matters to the media. Meanwhile, Mary Kom recently stated that she remained unaware of her financial situation for a long time and only discovered the alleged irregularities after suffering an injury.

Onkholer also claimed that he played a key role in establishing the Mary Kom Boxing Academy and alleged that he was later “used and thrown out.” Regarding their children, he said that while Mary Kom bears their education expenses, he has played an equally important role in raising them.

Responding to these allegations, Onkholer denied any wrongdoing. “She claims I stole Rs50 million. My bank accounts can be checked,” he said, adding that despite being married for 18 years, he is currently living in a rented house in Delhi. “She is a celebrity. Some people will believe her, some won’t.”

Earlier this week, Mary Kom revealed that the couple decided to separate in 2023, alleging that Onkholer had defrauded her of money earned during her boxing career. She accused him of taking loans in her name without her consent, mortgaging properties, and transferring assets to himself.

