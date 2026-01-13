Mary Kom’s ex-husband accuses her of having an affair, denies cheating charge

Onkholer stated Mary Kom wanted to pursue another relationship
Dubai: Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom’s former husband, Karung Onkholer, has denied the allegations levelled against him by the boxing icon.
Speaking to IANS, Onkholer said he would respond to statements made by Mary Kom during a recent television appearance. He claimed that in 2013, Mary Kom had an alleged affair with a junior boxer, which led to tensions between their families before the matter was resolved.
Onkholer further alleged that since 2017, Mary Kom had been in a relationship with an individual associated with the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. He claimed to possess WhatsApp messages and the identity of the person as proof, adding that he had chosen to remain silent until now.
Last year, Mary Kom confirmed her divorce from Onkholer. On April 30, 2025, she also denied being in any relationship in a post on X.
Onkholer stated that Mary Kom wanted to pursue another relationship, which led to the breakdown of their marriage. “We are divorced. I don’t mind if she wants to marry again, but don’t blame me without proof,” he said, adding that he was aware of where she lives and whom she associates with.
Earlier this week, Mary Kom revealed that the couple decided to separate in 2023, alleging that Onkholer had defrauded her of money earned during her boxing career. She accused him of taking loans in her name without her consent, mortgaging properties, and transferring assets to himself.
Responding to these allegations, Onkholer denied any wrongdoing. “She claims I stole Rs50 million. My bank accounts can be checked,” he said, adding that despite being married for 18 years, he is currently living in a rented house in Delhi. “She is a celebrity. Some people will believe her, some won’t.”
Onkholer also claimed that he played a key role in establishing the Mary Kom Boxing Academy and alleged that he was later “used and thrown out.” Regarding their children, he said that while Mary Kom bears their education expenses, he has played an equally important role in raising them.
Addressing allegations about his personal habits, Onkholer said claims about alcohol consumption were exaggerated and maintained that he never brought personal matters to the media. Meanwhile, Mary Kom recently stated that she remained unaware of her financial situation for a long time and only discovered the alleged irregularities after suffering an injury.
Mary Kom won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics and has secured eight medals at the World Boxing Championships, including six golds — making her the only female boxer to achieve this feat. She has been honoured with the Padma Shri (2006), Padma Bhushan (2013), and Padma Vibhushan (2020).
