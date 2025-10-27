This victory was vital for Norris, who now leads his teammate Oscar Piastri by just one point with four races and two sprint races left. Even though he missed the first practice session to let rookie Pato O’Ward drive, Norris quickly found his pace, topping the final practice before taking pole ahead of Leclerc by 0.262 seconds. A clean start at Turn 1 allowed him to stay out of trouble and pull away from the pack with ease.