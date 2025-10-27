GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Saudi Esports Star Tala Al Mazroa makes history with gold at Asian Youth Games

Al Mazroa makes history with 3–0 triumph over Thailand in eFootball final

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Esports Star Tala Al Mazroa makes history with gold at Asian Youth Games

Dubai: In a landmark sporting achievement, Saudi esports player Tala Al Mazroa has become the first Saudi female athlete to win a gold medal in the history of the Asian Games, following an exceptional performance in the eFootball competition, where she remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

She claimed the gold medal in the eFootball competition at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain 2025 on Sunday, etching her name in history as the first Saudi woman to win a medal at any edition of the Asian Games, whether senior, youth, or indoor and martial arts tournaments.

Al Mazroa secured her gold after defeating her Laotian opponent in the semi-final with scores of 2–1 and 3–0, before triumphing in the final match against Thailand’s competitor with a clean 3–0 victory.

Her achievement marks a new milestone in the ongoing progress of Saudi women’s sports and reflects the unwavering support of the Kingdom’s leadership under Vision 2030, which continues to empower women across all sporting disciplines.

Organised by the Olympic Council of Asia, the Asian Games are held every four years. They represent one of the continent’s most significant sporting events, featuring both summer and winter disciplines and attracting thousands of athletes from across Asia.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE's defender Marcus Meloni heads the ball to score his team's first goal past Oman's goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on October 11, 2025.

6 key players in Asian World Cup Qualifiers

4m read
UAE Para athlete Mohammed Othman eyes gold at LA Games

UAE Para athlete Mohammed Othman eyes gold at LA Games

2m read
24-karat climbs to Dh480.50 as bullion steadies near $3,980 after record highs this week.

Gold cools worldwide, Dubai prices climb

1m read
Court orders husband to pay Dh30K dowry, Dh10K alimony, wife gains child custody

Man steals 15kg gold in Dubai, court orders Dh3m payout

1m read