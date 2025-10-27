Saudi Esports Star Tala Al Mazroa makes history with gold at Asian Youth Games

Al Mazroa makes history with 3–0 triumph over Thailand in eFootball final
Dubai: In a landmark sporting achievement, Saudi esports player Tala Al Mazroa has become the first Saudi female athlete to win a gold medal in the history of the Asian Games, following an exceptional performance in the eFootball competition, where she remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.
She claimed the gold medal in the eFootball competition at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain 2025 on Sunday, etching her name in history as the first Saudi woman to win a medal at any edition of the Asian Games, whether senior, youth, or indoor and martial arts tournaments.
Al Mazroa secured her gold after defeating her Laotian opponent in the semi-final with scores of 2–1 and 3–0, before triumphing in the final match against Thailand’s competitor with a clean 3–0 victory.
Her achievement marks a new milestone in the ongoing progress of Saudi women’s sports and reflects the unwavering support of the Kingdom’s leadership under Vision 2030, which continues to empower women across all sporting disciplines.
Organised by the Olympic Council of Asia, the Asian Games are held every four years. They represent one of the continent’s most significant sporting events, featuring both summer and winter disciplines and attracting thousands of athletes from across Asia.
