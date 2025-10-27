GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Australia skipper Pat Cummins ruled out of first Ashes Test

Steve Smith takes charge as coach McDonald confirms pacer’s progress is on track

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins
AFP

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of Australia’s first Ashes Test against England in Perth, starting on November 21, with former skipper Steve Smith confirmed to lead the side in his absence.

Cummins has yet to resume bowling as he continues to recover from the back stress injury he sustained during the Caribbean tour in June. The pacer had earlier said he hoped to return to bowling about four weeks before the series, but the recovery has taken longer than expected.

Head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that the 32-year-old will miss the series opener but is optimistic about his availability for the second Test in Brisbane, a day-night fixture beginning December 4.

“We’ve grappled with it for a little while,” McDonald told reporters in Canberra. “The nature of this injury means it’s a day-by-day process. Unfortunately, we’ve run out of time for Perth, but we’re really hopeful he’ll be ready for Brisbane. He’ll be back bowling this week, which is a huge step forward.”

Cummins to travel with squad

Despite being sidelined, Cummins will travel with the team to Perth to remain involved with the group.

“Patty will be around the group; he’ll come to Perth,” McDonald said. “By then, he’ll look so close to playing that people might wonder why he’s not in the XI. That’s how confident we are in his progress.”

Boland likely to step in

With Cummins out, Scott Boland is the frontrunner to join the attack. The 35-year-old boasts an impressive home average of 12.63 with the ball.

“Losing your captain’s not ideal,” McDonald admitted. “But when you’ve got someone like Scott Boland as the potential replacement, it’s a good position to be in. Ideally, we’d want our captain available for stability and decision-making, but Steve Smith will slot into that role comfortably.”

Smith, who has captained Australia in 40 Tests, last led the side in February 2024 during the 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketAustralia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Australia's Xavier Bartlett celebrates taking the wicket of Inadia's Virat Kohli during the second one-day international (ODI) men's cricket match at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025.

Virat Kohli’s gesture sparks retirement speculations

2m read
Virat Kohli during a training session.

Kohli refuses to take it lying down ahead of 2nd ODI

3m read
India's Virat Kohli (R) along with his captain Rohit Sharma.

Ashwin feels it’s not going to be easy for Kohli, Rohit

2m read
England's Stuart Broad acts as 12th man during the first Test against West Indies

'Australia going into Ashes with worst team since 2010'

2m read