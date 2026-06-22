Meet Suzanne Huurman, Curacao’s female head of medical staff, who has herself made history as the only female head of medical staff among the 48 teams competing at the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. She is only the third female team doctor to serve a men's national team at the tournament in its 96-year history. Before her, Dr Celeste Geertsema became the first female doctor for a men's World Cup team with New Zealand in 2010, while Dr Silja Schwarz has worked with Germany's men's national team since 2023.

Curacao, a Caribbean island with a population of around 158,000, secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup without losing a match, recording seven wins and three draws. They lost to Germany 7-1 in their opening World Cup match but held Ecuador 0-0 in their second match, in the process keeping alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the knockouts.

Dr Lunan told Fifa: "Hopefully this is a springboard to show that expertise in sports medicine and performance medicine is not dependent on your sex or gender and the opportunities to progress can be based on your competence."

"But you have to prove yourself. It's hard to get in because in the beginning you always have a lot of people that say no, this cannot be possible. How can women work in a male environment?

"If you show them you're capable and you're good at what you do, then it's easy that they accept you because it's about quality and performing. If they see you're capable and you have the same goals, it's straightforward," she said.

"With Curacao, the whole federation was completely male – no females, not only in the medical team but anywhere. We travel with 49 people – players and staff. I'm the only woman," she told BBC Sport.

"I didn't realise in the beginning because it's so normal to be the only, or one of the few, women in the room,” she said.

When Fifa explained to Dr Huurman she was the only female head of medical staff in the 2026 World Cup, she didn't think much of it.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.