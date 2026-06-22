The 36-year-old doctor is breaking barriers in a male-dominated field for Curacao
She is the lone woman in a contingent of 49 players, coaches and medical staff and has been quietly assisting Curacao in their quest for a piece of World Cup history.
Meet Suzanne Huurman, Curacao’s female head of medical staff, who has herself made history as the only female head of medical staff among the 48 teams competing at the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. She is only the third female team doctor to serve a men's national team at the tournament in its 96-year history. Before her, Dr Celeste Geertsema became the first female doctor for a men's World Cup team with New Zealand in 2010, while Dr Silja Schwarz has worked with Germany's men's national team since 2023.
When Fifa explained to Dr Huurman she was the only female head of medical staff in the 2026 World Cup, she didn't think much of it.
"I didn't realise in the beginning because it's so normal to be the only, or one of the few, women in the room,” she said.
"But I hope to see more women soon because there are a lot more women out there who are capable."
Brazil-born Dr Huurman has worked with Real Madrid, Go Ahead Eagles and PSV Eindhoven as well as being medical lead for the Netherlands Under-16 boys and doctor for the Dutch women's handball team.
"With Curacao, the whole federation was completely male – no females, not only in the medical team but anywhere. We travel with 49 people – players and staff. I'm the only woman," she told BBC Sport.
The 36-year-old is, however, not intimidated by working in a male-dominated field although she explains there are challenges.
"If you show them you're capable and you're good at what you do, then it's easy that they accept you because it's about quality and performing. If they see you're capable and you have the same goals, it's straightforward," she said.
"But you have to prove yourself. It's hard to get in because in the beginning you always have a lot of people that say no, this cannot be possible. How can women work in a male environment?
At the match between Curacao and Germany, for the first time in men's World Cup history, there was an all-female external medical team – Fifa match doctor Dr Emma Lunan, Dr Huurman, Germany team doctor Dr Schwarz, emergency medicine doctor Dr Carrie Bakunas and Dr Kerry Peek, the injury spotter.
Dr Lunan told Fifa: "Hopefully this is a springboard to show that expertise in sports medicine and performance medicine is not dependent on your sex or gender and the opportunities to progress can be based on your competence."
Curacao, a Caribbean island with a population of around 158,000, secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup without losing a match, recording seven wins and three draws. They lost to Germany 7-1 in their opening World Cup match but held Ecuador 0-0 in their second match, in the process keeping alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the knockouts.
"We are optimistic," Dr Huurman said. "They're happy, they're focused. I saw Spain drew 0-0 with Cape Verde, so you never know."