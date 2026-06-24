How birthday boy Messi once retired, before rebounding to glory

"I've done all I can. It hurts not to be a champion. It’s been four finals, I tried," Messi said, before adding: "It was the thing I wanted the most, but I couldn't get it, so I think it’s over. I think this is best for everyone. First of all for me, then for everyone. I think there's a lot of people who want this, who obviously are not satisfied, as we are not satisfied reaching a final and not winning it. It's very hard, but the decision is taken. Now I will not try more and there will be no going back."