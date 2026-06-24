How birthday boy Messi once retired, before rebounding to glory

Argentine genius had quit international football 10 years back, before remarkable revival
"For me, the national team is over."
Ten years ago, almost to this day, Argentina superstar Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football at the age of 29 following La Albiceleste’s penalty shootout loss to Chile in the Copa America final, their fourth major finals loss after defeats in the 2007 Copa America, 2014 World Cup and 2015 Copa America.
"I've done all I can. It hurts not to be a champion. It’s been four finals, I tried," Messi said, before adding: "It was the thing I wanted the most, but I couldn't get it, so I think it’s over. I think this is best for everyone. First of all for me, then for everyone. I think there's a lot of people who want this, who obviously are not satisfied, as we are not satisfied reaching a final and not winning it. It's very hard, but the decision is taken. Now I will not try more and there will be no going back."
Then, following pleas from fans, coaches, and the football community, he publicly announced his return in August 2016, stating, "My love for my country and this shirt is too great."
Since returning to international duty after two months of ‘retirement’, Messi has gone on to achieve historic success with Argentina, winning the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
As the football genius turned 39 on Wednesday and as the world continues to gasp collectively at his sustained brilliance on the field at an age when most footballers would be resting on their laurels, few remember those dark days of self-doubt. His five goals in two matches at this World Cup, despite a missed penalty, have already made him the highest goal-scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals.
He played 80 minutes vs Algeria in the first match in which he scored a hat-trick and the full 90 minutes vs Austria in which he scored two goals, with the second coming right on the final whistle.
And what should be music to the ears of millions of his fans worldwide, Messi has now said he intends to continue playing for as long as he remains physically fit and able to contribute to his team.
Speaking to reporters during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, the Inter Miami star said: "Yes, yes... I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates... I will keep playing."
When asked about the possibility of featuring in the 2030 World Cup, the 39-year-old played down the speculation, saying it is too early to think that far ahead.
"I don't know. The truth is, I'm not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off... but, as I said, I'm living one day at a time and focused on the present," he added.
Going by his performances so far, it almost looks like the little magician has found another gear, one that continues to keep driving him and who knows, he might well be burying the GOAT debate further into the ground at the ripe old age of 43 in Portugal, Morocco and Spain in four years’ time.
But for now, he must be eyeing that elusive Golden Boot, having scored all of Argentina’s goals so far.