Messi says ‘record just a statistic and nothing more’

Argentine icon chooses to savour the ‘beautiful moment’ than talk numbers
For 38-year-old Lionel Messi, age is just a number as he keeps producing those magical moments time and again on the big stage. On Tuesday at Kansas City, the Argentine genius proved once again why he is considered the GOAT among modern footballers by scoring his first World Cup hat-trick against hapless Algeria in their opener.
And while his heroics took him alongside Germany’s Miroslav Klose to the top with 16 goals in his sixth World Cup, the man himself dismissed the feat as “just a statistic and nothing more". Instead, he chose to savour the "beautiful moment".
Speaking after the match, the Inter Miami star said: "To enjoy this with my family, with my teammates, the ones who are always there, is a really beautiful moment. I'm happy."
He added: "It's an honour to be there, given what it means to stand alongside Klose or the others.
"Ronaldo is there too but I don't think it means anything – Mbappe as well, who scored two today (in a 3-1 win against Senegal).
"In the end, it's just a statistic and nothing more."
Messi's razor-sharp eye for goal augurs well for Argentina's hopes of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles.
"The squad, it's a very united, very strong group," he said.
"I feel good. We were lucky enough to win a tough match. It's important to start off with a win in the first game.
"I'm grateful to the fans, because once again they've shown that Argentina is crazy about this – we packed the stadium again."
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he no longer had "the words to describe Messi."
"For 20 years, he's had us used to seeing things like this, and he inspires everyone who watches him play," he said of Messi's masterclass.
Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister said Messi was still the heartbeat of the team despite his veteran status.
"If anyone thought this group was better off without Leo, today it became clear that Leo is the most important of them all," he said.
Rodrigo De Paul, who supplied the pass for the first goal on Tuesday, described the former Barcelona star as "a beast".
Argentina’s next match is against Austria, who beat debutants Jordan, on June 22.