Messi says ‘record just a statistic and nothing more’

"If anyone thought this group was better off without Leo, today it became clear that Leo is the most important of them all," he said.

"For 20 years, he's had us used to seeing things like this, and he inspires everyone who watches him play," he said of Messi's masterclass.

Speaking after the match, the Inter Miami star said: "To enjoy this with my family, with my teammates, the ones who are always there, is a really beautiful moment. I'm happy."

And while his heroics took him alongside Germany’s Miroslav Klose to the top with 16 goals in his sixth World Cup, the man himself dismissed the feat as “just a statistic and nothing more". Instead, he chose to savour the "beautiful moment".

For 38-year-old Lionel Messi, age is just a number as he keeps producing those magical moments time and again on the big stage. On Tuesday at Kansas City, the Argentine genius proved once again why he is considered the GOAT among modern footballers by scoring his first World Cup hat-trick against hapless Algeria in their opener.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.