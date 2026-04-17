GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Renard sacked as Saudi Arabia coach ahead of World Cup 2026

Saudi Arabia will face Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde in Group H at this year's World Cup

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Renard, 57, returned for a second spell as Saudi coach at the end of 2024, having led them at the last World Cup in Qatar.
Renard, 57, returned for a second spell as Saudi coach at the end of 2024, having led them at the last World Cup in Qatar.
AFP

Paris: Frenchman Herve Renard told AFP on Friday he has been relieved of his duties as Saudi Arabia coach, less than two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Renard, 57, returned for a second spell as Saudi coach at the end of 2024, having led them at the last World Cup in Qatar, including to a famous win over eventual champions Argentina in the group stage.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"That's football... Saudi Arabia have qualified for the World Cup seven times, including twice with me," Renard told AFP via telephone.

"And there's only one coach who has led them through both the qualifiers and the World Cup; that's me, in 2022. At least there will be that sense of pride."

Renard, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner with Zambia and Ivory Coast, led Saudi Arabia from 2019 to 2023 before being replaced by Roberto Mancini.

He served as coach of the France women's team and reached the quarter-finals of both the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

Renard was later brought back by Saudi Arabia to succeed Mancini as the Italian left his role after an underwhelming 14-month stint.

Former Greece international Georgios Donis is reportedly being lined up as the man to take over from Renard.

A source close to the negotiations told AFP that talks are under way between the federation and Saudi club Al Khaleej, where Donis has been in charge since 2024.

Saudi Arabia will face Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde in Group H at this year's World Cup.

Related Topics:
FIFA World Cup

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This handout photograph taken and released by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office on April 15, 2026 shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) greeting Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prior to their meeting in Jeddah.

Sharif diplomacy, army outreach boost peace efforts

3m read
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (left).

Saudi, Jordan, Qatar leaders meet amid regional unrest

1m read
6 Arab nations issue joint condemnation of Iran attacks

6 Arab nations issue joint condemnation of Iran attacks

2m read
Sri Lanka's head coach Sanath Jayasuriya addresses a press conference at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 4, 2025, on the eve of the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Jayasuriya has fasted during Ramadan since younger days

2m read