Renard sacked as Saudi Arabia coach ahead of World Cup 2026

Saudi Arabia will face Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde in Group H at this year's World Cup
Paris: Frenchman Herve Renard told AFP on Friday he has been relieved of his duties as Saudi Arabia coach, less than two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup.
Renard, 57, returned for a second spell as Saudi coach at the end of 2024, having led them at the last World Cup in Qatar, including to a famous win over eventual champions Argentina in the group stage.
"That's football... Saudi Arabia have qualified for the World Cup seven times, including twice with me," Renard told AFP via telephone.
"And there's only one coach who has led them through both the qualifiers and the World Cup; that's me, in 2022. At least there will be that sense of pride."
Renard, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner with Zambia and Ivory Coast, led Saudi Arabia from 2019 to 2023 before being replaced by Roberto Mancini.
He served as coach of the France women's team and reached the quarter-finals of both the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympics.
Renard was later brought back by Saudi Arabia to succeed Mancini as the Italian left his role after an underwhelming 14-month stint.
Former Greece international Georgios Donis is reportedly being lined up as the man to take over from Renard.
A source close to the negotiations told AFP that talks are under way between the federation and Saudi club Al Khaleej, where Donis has been in charge since 2024.
Saudi Arabia will face Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde in Group H at this year's World Cup.