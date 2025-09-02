GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Man City sign goalkeeper Donnarumma from PSG

26-year-old Italian has penned a five-year deal, with Ederson heading to Fenerbahce

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma cheers supporters after the French L1 football match against Angers SCO at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on August 22, 2025.
Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma cheers supporters after the French L1 football match against Angers SCO at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on August 22, 2025.
AFP

London: Manchester City confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday for a reported fee of around 35 million euros ($41 million).

The 26-year-old Italian has penned a five-year deal, with Ederson heading to Fenerbahce after eight years at the club.

Donnarumma was part of the PSG team that won the Champions League last season, and was in goal for Italy when they won Euro 2020.

But his omission from PSG's Super Cup squad made it clear he was no longer their first-choice goalkeeper.

"To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me," said Donnarumma.

"I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join."

Director of football Hugo Viana said Donnarumma's arrival was a huge boost.

"Gianluigi's pedigree, quality and record speaks for itself, and we are all absolutely thrilled he has joined us here at City," he said.

"He has accumulated a wealth of top-level experience and knows what is required to achieve success on a sustained level."

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on August 31, 2025.

Xi and Modi vow to resolve border differences

1m read
Manchester United's French defender Leny Yoro (L) headers the ball to score the opening goal during the English Premier League football match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on August 24, 2025.

Winless Manchester United need to grow up, says Amorim

2m read
The Indian premier said on Tuesday he was "glad to meet" Wang in New Delhi.

Indian PM to visit China on August 31: Security chief

2m read
Vehicles are stuck in traffic on the A7 highway on the summer vacation route, near Chanas, during the first weekend of August of the French summer holiday season, on August 2, 2025.

France sees 1,000 km traffic jams in holiday crossover

1m read