PSG team bus stoned outside Bilbao hotel

The bus was parked and had no passengers, a source said

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese midfielder #17 Vitinha greets Athletic Bilbao's Spanish defender #17 Yuri Berchiche at the end of the UEFA Champions League league phase day 6 football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on December 10, 2025.
Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese midfielder #17 Vitinha greets Athletic Bilbao's Spanish defender #17 Yuri Berchiche at the end of the UEFA Champions League league phase day 6 football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao on December 10, 2025.
AFP

Bilbao: The Paris Saint-Germain team bus was pelted with stones outside the team hotel in Bilbao during the night after their Champions League game with Athletic, a source close to the club told AFP on Thursday.

The bus was parked and had no passengers, the source said.

Media reports said two cracks were visible on the coach and two people were arrested.

The PSG players and staff were able to travel to the city's airport for their Thursday morning flight back to Paris.

The club is considering filing a complaint over the incident, said the source.

On Wednesday evening, European champions PSG drew 0-0 at Bilbao, a result which left PSG third in the 36-team qualifying league. Bilbao are 28th.  

