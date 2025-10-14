To mark the occasion, the park has also rolled out an exclusive, week-long offer: all-day access tickets are priced at Dh199 per person and include a complimentary meal. The deal is only valid until Sunday, October 19.

The figure of the football superstar will soon be a permanent feature inside the park's immersive indoor arena, which honours some of the biggest names in Real Madrid's history.

Dubai : Real Madrid World is taking its fan experience up a notch — the football-themed park in Dubai Parks & Resorts will unveil a life-sized statue of global superstar Kylian Mbappé tonight on October 14 as part of its upgraded 'Meet the Stars' attraction.

The addition of the Mbappé statue places one of the sport's current defining players alongside legends spanning different eras of the club. Visitors to the 'Meet the Stars' arena can now capture photos and rub shoulders with hyper-realistic figures of icons like Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Doncic.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.