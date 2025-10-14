GOLD/FOREX
The park is offering a week-long deal: all-day access tickets are just Dh199 per person

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Kylian Mbappe in Dubai: Football Icon joins legends at Real Madrid World
Dubai: Real Madrid World is taking its fan experience up a notch — the football-themed park in Dubai Parks & Resorts will unveil a life-sized statue of global superstar Kylian Mbappé tonight on October 14 as part of its upgraded 'Meet the Stars' attraction.

The figure of the football superstar will soon be a permanent feature inside the park's immersive indoor arena, which honours some of the biggest names in Real Madrid's history.

To mark the occasion, the park has also rolled out an exclusive, week-long offer: all-day access tickets are priced at Dh199 per person and include a complimentary meal. The deal is only valid until Sunday, October 19.

A new star joins the hall of legends

The addition of the Mbappé statue places one of the sport's current defining players alongside legends spanning different eras of the club. Visitors to the 'Meet the Stars' arena can now capture photos and rub shoulders with hyper-realistic figures of icons like Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Doncic.

The arena serves as a prime spot for fans to relive and capture unforgettable moments with their heroes, bridging generations of 'Madridistas.'

Record-breaking thrills and club history

Beyond the star-studded statue gallery, Real Madrid World boasts over 40 Real Madrid-inspired attractions and experiences. Adrenaline seekers can chase record highs on two major rides:

  • The Stars Flyer is recognised as the world’s tallest amusement ride, offering spectacular views across the park.

  • The Hala Madrid Coaster, the region’s first wooden rollercoaster, promising a high-speed journey of twists and turns that embody the club's on-field energy.

The park also offers a deep dive into the club's storied legacy.

Guests can experience the famed Bernabéu Experience and the White Hearts exhibition, which bring the club’s legendary history and vast trophy collection to life.

For a competitive fix, The Real Challenge arcade features interactive games and activities designed to test football skills.

