Salah, Mbappe, Ronaldo lead FC 26 ratings — Know the top players from every league

Ronaldo and Messi still shine in FC 26 ratings
The official EA Sports FC 26 ratings are here, showcasing the best footballers across men’s and women’s leagues. From Mohamed Salah’s dominance in England to Alexia Putellas’ brilliance in Spain, here’s a complete look at the highest-rated players in each major league.
Mohamed Salah – 91 OVR – RW – Liverpool
Liverpool’s Egyptian King continues to dominate the Premier League ratings. Salah is coming off one of his best campaigns yet for the Reds, showcasing his trademark consistency, sharp finishing, and relentless drive.
Alexia Putellas – 91 OVR – CM – Barcelona
Aitana Bonmati – 91 OVR – CM – Barcelona
Barcelona’s world-class midfield duo once again proves unstoppable. Putellas and Bonmatí, both Ballon d’Or winners, continue to showcase Spain’s excellence in women’s football.
Kylian Mbappé – 91 OVR – ST – Real Madrid
Mbappe's move to Real Madrid instantly makes him La Liga’s top-rated player. His blistering speed and lethal finishing make him one of the biggest threats in world football.
Ousmane Dembélé – 90 OVR – ST – Paris Saint-Germain
In a season of resurgence, Dembele claims Ligue 1’s top spot. His flair, dribbling, and creativity make him a standout for Paris Saint-Germain. And he is the current Ballon d'Or winner.
Sophia Wilson – 88 OVR – ST – Portland Thorns
Debinha – 88 OVR – CAM – Kansas City Current
The NWSL’s top two stars bring a perfect mix of youth and experience. Wilson continues to impress with her goal-scoring instinct, while Debinha remains one of the most technically gifted players in the league.
Joshua Kimmich – 89 OVR – CDM – Bayern Munich
Harry Kane – 89 OVR – ST – Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich once again dominates Germany’s ratings. Kimmich anchors the midfield with intelligence and precision, while Kane continues to score consistently and stands out as one of the most complete centre-forwards in world football.
Lautaro Martinez – 88 OVR – ST – Inter Milan
Inter’s captain and World Cup winner leads Serie A’s ratings, reflecting his evolution into one of Europe’s most complete forwards.
Alessia Russo – 89 OVR – ST – Arsenal
Mariona Caldentey – 89 OVR – CM – Arsenal
Khadija Shaw – 89 OVR – ST – Manchester City
The WSL’s top-rated players highlight the league’s growing competitiveness. Arsenal’s Russo and Caldentey share the spotlight with City’s prolific striker Shaw.
Lionel Messi – 86 OVR – RW – Inter Miami
Even in his late 30s, Messi remains MLS’s standout player. His vision, passing, and free-kick mastery keep him ahead of the rest. MLS is a cake-walk for him
Cristiano Ronaldo – 85 OVR – ST – Al Nassr
Karim Benzema – 85 OVR – ST – Al Ittihad
N’Golo Kante – 85 OVR – CDM – Al Ittihad
Inigo Martnez – 85 OVR – CB – Al Nassr
The Saudi Pro League’s rise continues with a star-studded list of players at the top. From Ronaldo’s leadership to Benzema’s class and Kanté’s tireless energy, the league now boasts global icons across every position.
The highest rating in FC 26 is 91 OVR, shared by Salah, Mbappé, Putellas, and Bonmatí.
Women’s leagues continue to gain recognition, with top stars from Liga F and WSL matching their male counterparts.
Veterans like Messi and Ronaldo still hold strong despite a new wave of talent taking over.
