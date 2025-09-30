Mbappe’s surprise gift in Kazakhstan steals the spotlight before Kairat vs Real Madrid Champions League clash

Kazakh brand's bold gesture to Mbappe steals global spotlight
Almaty is buzzing with excitement like never before. The city has been swept up in football fever with the arrival of European giants Real Madrid, who are in Kazakhstan for a historic Champions League group game. Yet, beyond the sporting spectacle, another story has stolen the spotlight, one that reflects a unique brand of local hospitality.
For Kairat Almaty, this season is already historic. The Kazakh champions are competing in the Champions League for the very first time. They had to battle through four qualifying rounds to reach the group stage, knocking out Olimpija Ljubljana, Finnish side KuPS, Slovan Bratislava and Scottish giants Celtic. Remarkably, they went unbeaten at home and kept clean sheets in all four home fixtures. Their campaign got underway with a tough 4 to 1 defeat to Sporting in Portugal, but just stepping onto this stage is a milestone for the club and Kazakh football as a whole.
Meanwhile, the city’s excitement has been amplified by a viral moment that captured global attention. It began with an Instagram story shared by the father of Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen, who posted a photo of a sleek car wrapped in a giant red ribbon. The car was decorated with portraits of superstar Kylian Mbappé and a playful inscription calling it a “Gift for Mbappé.”
The extravagant gesture came courtesy of Zigi Zagi, a Kazakhstani soft drinks brand eager to welcome the Spanish giants in style. While the world waits to see if the French forward accepts the lavish gift, the message behind it has already landed. With one bold move, a homegrown Kazakh company has managed not only to welcome one of football’s greatest clubs but also to showcase its generosity and flair. It was a brilliant piece of marketing too, proving how creativity can capture global attention in an instant.
