Mbappe’s surprise gift in Kazakhstan steals the spotlight before Kairat vs Real Madrid Champions League clash

For Kairat Almaty, this season is already historic. The Kazakh champions are competing in the Champions League for the very first time. They had to battle through four qualifying rounds to reach the group stage, knocking out Olimpija Ljubljana, Finnish side KuPS, Slovan Bratislava and Scottish giants Celtic. Remarkably, they went unbeaten at home and kept clean sheets in all four home fixtures. Their campaign got underway with a tough 4 to 1 defeat to Sporting in Portugal, but just stepping onto this stage is a milestone for the club and Kazakh football as a whole.