ATK-Mohun Bagan will keep the famous green and maroon jersey Image Credit: IANS

Kolkata: The board of ATK-Mohun Bagan on Friday decided to retain the green and maroon jersey which has been synonymous with the legacy of iconic Mohun Bagan football club.

The name of the club will be changed to ATK-Mohun Bagan while the logo will have the Mohun Bagan boat with addition of ‘ATK’ to it, a statement said.

“The culture and tradition which has made the brand a household name has been preserved. The logo retains its essence.

“The addition of ATK within the logo ensures that the fast growing and passionate following built on a short but highly successful period is also being carried forward,” the merged entity said in the statement.

ATK-Mohun Bagan also said they has plans to build a world-class football academy in Bengal and to refurbish the existing Mohun Bagan facility so that ISL and AFC home games are held there.

“Mohun Bagan have been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football,” principal owner Sanjiv Goenka, who acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in Mohun Bagan, said.

“We respect legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved.

“My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world-class team which earns its place in the international circuit.”

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who is a co-owner of ATK and a director of the board, also attended the virtual meeting.

“I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK-Mohun Bagan will create history,” the former India captain said.

ATK, who had announced the merger in January this year, won a record third ISL title this season beating Chennaiyin 3-1 in the final in March.