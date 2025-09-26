GOLD/FOREX
FIFA unveils three mascots for 2026 World Cup

Clutch the eagle, Zayu the jaguar and Maple the moose to represent host nations

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The three FIFA mascots for 2026 World Cup: Maple the moose, Zayu the jaguar and Clutch the eagle.
The three FIFA mascots for 2026 World Cup: Maple the moose, Zayu the jaguar and Clutch the eagle.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature not one but three official mascots, reflecting the joint hosting across the United States, Mexico and Canada. FIFA announced the trio on Thursday, less than nine months before the opening match on June 11.

The mascots are Clutch, a bald eagle symbolising the US; Zayu, a jaguar representing Mexico; and Maple, a moose chosen for Canada. FIFA said the characters embody the culture and wildlife of each host nation.

First World Cup in 3 countries

The 2026 edition will be the first World Cup staged in three countries — the US, Canada and Mexico — and the first with an expanded 48-team format. FIFA says the new mascots are meant to boost excitement and engage fans, particularly younger audiences.

Mascots through the years

World Cup mascots have been a tradition since 1966, when England introduced a lion named Willie. Over the years, fans have seen everything from Spain’s orange “Naranjito” in 1982 to Brazil’s armadillo “Fuleco” in 2014 and Qatar’s floating keffiyeh “La’eeb” in 2022.

The US last hosted the tournament in 1994, when “Striker” the dog became a familiar face. This time, Clutch, Zayu and Maple will carry the torch of World Cup spirit.

