GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

PSG beaten by rivals Marseille while Dembele lifts Ballon d’Or

Dembele is the sixth different Frenchman to win the award.

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Ousmane Dembele kisses the Ballon d'Or award during the 2025 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025.
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Ousmane Dembele kisses the Ballon d'Or award during the 2025 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025.
AFP-FRANCK FIFE

On Monday, Paris Saint-Germain endured a frustrating night on the pitch, losing 1-0 to bitter rivals Olympique Marseille in a rescheduled Ligue 1 fixture. Nayef Aguerd’s early header sealed victory for the hosts, while the timing of the match meant PSG players and staff were unable to attend the Ballon d’Or gala held on the same evening.

Despite defeat at their rivals' home, the Parisian club dominated the awards ceremony. PSG were named Best Team of the Year in recognition of their treble-winning 2024/25 campaign, which delivered a first-ever Champions League title alongside Ligue 1 and Coupe de France success. Luis Enrique was honoured as Men’s Coach of the Year for masterminding the historic run, while former goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma collected his second Yashin Trophy after a stellar season before joining Manchester City.

The highlight of the night came when Ousmane Dembele was awarded the 2025 Ballon d’Or, becoming only the sixth French player to claim the prestigious prize. After scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists in 53 appearances, Dembele fully justified winning the award by stepping up in big matches throughout PSG’s treble-winning campaign. He was their talisman and a worthy winner

For PSG, defeat in Marseille hurt, but the Ballon d’Or gala confirmed their dominance on the global stage.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ousmane Dembele Ballon d'Or favoritePSG vs Marseille

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Barcelona's Spanish forward Lamine Yamal speaks after receiving the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player during the 2025 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025.

Lamine Yamal makes history

2h ago2m read
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele celebrates with supporters during a ceremony to present the trophy a day after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club won the UEFA Champions League, at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 1, 2025.

Why PSG will miss the Ballon d’Or gala

2m read
Real Madrid's French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League first round day 1 football match between Real Madrid CF and Olympique de Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on September 16, 2025. Signed for a world-record 80 million pounds (then $131 million), Ronaldo gained more trophies and fame in a nine-year stint that was defined by his rivalry with then-Barcelona star Lionel Messi and their combined scoring prowess. So prolific was Ronaldo, who mostly played as a center forward, that he averaged more than a goal a game in his time at Madrid — 450 goals in 438 games — to become its record scorer. He topped the 40-goal mark in eight of his nine seasons, reaching 60 in two of them. He won the Champions League in 2014, ’16, ’17 and ’18 along with two La Liga titles and picked up more Ballon d’Or awards in 2013, ’14, ’16 and ’17 amid a sustained period of excellence that lifted him among the greatest players to ever play the game.

Know the top five goal scorers in Real Madrid's history

2m read
Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Presnel Kimpembe (L) and French defender Lucas Hernandez thumb up as they leave after a reception at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on June 1, 2025.

France defender Kimpembe leaves PSG for Qatar

1m read