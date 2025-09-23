PSG beaten by rivals Marseille while Dembele lifts Ballon d’Or

Dembele is the sixth different Frenchman to win the award.
On Monday, Paris Saint-Germain endured a frustrating night on the pitch, losing 1-0 to bitter rivals Olympique Marseille in a rescheduled Ligue 1 fixture. Nayef Aguerd’s early header sealed victory for the hosts, while the timing of the match meant PSG players and staff were unable to attend the Ballon d’Or gala held on the same evening.
Despite defeat at their rivals' home, the Parisian club dominated the awards ceremony. PSG were named Best Team of the Year in recognition of their treble-winning 2024/25 campaign, which delivered a first-ever Champions League title alongside Ligue 1 and Coupe de France success. Luis Enrique was honoured as Men’s Coach of the Year for masterminding the historic run, while former goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma collected his second Yashin Trophy after a stellar season before joining Manchester City.
The highlight of the night came when Ousmane Dembele was awarded the 2025 Ballon d’Or, becoming only the sixth French player to claim the prestigious prize. After scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists in 53 appearances, Dembele fully justified winning the award by stepping up in big matches throughout PSG’s treble-winning campaign. He was their talisman and a worthy winner
For PSG, defeat in Marseille hurt, but the Ballon d’Or gala confirmed their dominance on the global stage.
