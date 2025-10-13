Football: Countries qualified for 2026 Fifa World Cup

List of teams already qualified for 48-team World Cup as of Sunday (October 12, 2025)
List of teams already qualified for the 48-team 2026 World Cup as of Sunday:
Canada, Mexico, United States
Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Uzbekistan
Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia
Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay
New Zealand
In New York City, a total of 16 cities were named as host venues – 11 in the US, three in Mexico and two in Canada.
Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and Kansas City, Missouri were the newcomers among the 11 US sites picked to host games at the 2026 World Cup, though the US will not use none of the nine stadia which hosted 1994 matches.
This will be the third time Mexico are playing hosts as Estadio Azteca, which hosted the 1970 and ’86 finals, will become the first stadium to have three World Cups alongwith Guadalajara & Monterrey; while the picks in Canada are Toronto & Vancouver.
