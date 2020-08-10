Champions League quarter-finalists Atletico Madrid have cancelled their final training session ahead of their trip to Lisbon for the ‘Final Eight’ tournament after it emerged two members of the squad tested positive for COVID-19.
Atletico were due to travel to the Portuguese capital on Monday but the spokesman said all plans had been put on hold until they learnt the results of the latest tests players and staff underwent on Monday.
SEE MORE
- Transfer Gossip: Gareth Bale to fight for Real Madrid place, no Premier League move
- Photos: Aubameyang goals clinch FA Cup for Arsenal, beating Chelsea
- Football transfer gossip: Maldini determined to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan
- Pictures: Paris St-Germain complete domestic treble in France with League Cup win
The club, who are due to play RB Leipzig in a quarter-final clash on Thursday, announced on Sunday that two members of the squad had tested positive for the virus following tests on Saturday, without naming them.
Spanish media said the positive cases were players.
Atletico did not register any positive cases for the virus when La Liga restarted in June after a three-month hiatus due to the pandemic as the top-flight was successfully completed without any major incidents.
- Champions League: Atletico Madrid report two positive coronavirus tests
- India’s Sunil Chhetri hails Lionel Messi wonder goal against Napoli
- Football: Gareth Bale set to leave La Liga champions Real Madrid
- Champions League: Lionel Messi proves worth to Barcelona but Bayern Munich will be a different ball game
But mass positive tests at Madrid side Fuenlabrada last month threw the finale of the second division season into chaos, while cases across the country have continued to rise, with 1,895 cases being reported by the health ministry on Friday.