If a player is targeted by racist abuse, they cross their arms at the wrists to form an X
At the 2026 World Cup, players will have a strong way to call out racist abuse. A crossed-arms 'X gesture that can trigger a chain reaction strong enough to pause, suspend, or even abandon a match.
It’s part of FIFA’s wider “Global Stand Against Racism” drive, a sweeping anti-racism framework approved by 211 member associations back in 2024. And this comes with rules that actually change how games are controlled.
FIFA put the proposal to a vote across its member associations, and it passed unanimously, clearing the way for a unified, worldwide protocol to deal with racist abuse. As FIFA president Gianni Infantino put it when the system was first tested at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.
Now, if a player is targeted by racist abuse, they cross their arms at the wrists to form an “X” and signal it directly to the referee.
That gesture is the trigger. From that moment, the referee is expected to activate FIFA’s three-step protocol, a structured escalation system designed to give players protection in real time, not after the damage is done, as explained by Inside.fifa.com
The first response is immediate interruption.
Once the referee sees the signal, or receives confirmation from a player or official the match can be stopped. Stadium announcements follow, making it clear why play has been halted and warning that continued abuse could escalate the situation further.
If things don’t improve when play resumes, the match escalates.
Players are instructed to head to the dressing rooms, and the game is formally suspended. Another stadium announcement follows, spelling out the consequences if the abuse continues.
If the situation still doesn’t calm down after suspension and restart attempts, the referee can abandon the match entirely.
This is the nuclear option, only taken after consultation with relevant officials and when it’s deemed safe to do so. But its existence alone is meant to be a deterrent.
In short: racism can end a game.
The gesture sits inside FIFA’s broader “Global Stand Against Racism”, which is built on five key pillars:
Stricter rules and sanctions for racist offences across all member associations
On-field action protocols like stopping and abandoning matches
Push for criminal prosecution of racist behaviour worldwide
Education initiatives aimed at schools and young players
A Players’ Voice Panel made up of 16 former professionals from all continents to advise and monitor progress