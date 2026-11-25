252 falconers and 657 falcons competed over 44 races in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
The sixth edition of the Telwah Preliminary Falcon Races for the 2026-27 season has concluded after 10 days of competition, with 252 falconers entering 657 falcons across 44 races.
The races were held at Lahbab in Dubai and Al Falah in Abu Dhabi over two rounds, with distances of 300 and 400 metres. Categories included Sheikhs, Public Open and Public Owners, as well as races for farm-bred and locally bred falcons.
Several races were decided by narrow time margins. Organisers said this reflected how closely matched the falcons were and how much work falconers had put into preparing their birds ahead of the season's main championships.
Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing and Secretary-General of the Emirates Falcons Federation, praised the falconers' performance in the season's first championship. He said the preliminary races gave the packed championship calendar a strong start and an important test of readiness for the competitions ahead.
Bin Markhan said the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of both federations, and the support of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice-President of both federations, were key to developing the sport and ensuring its future.