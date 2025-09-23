Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi National Day message wins hearts

Fans hail Ronaldo’s heartfelt Saudi National Day wish as a true mark of respect
Cristiano Ronaldo extended warm wishes to all in Saudi Arabia on their National Day, saying: “Happy Saudi National Day to everyone in Saudi Arabia! Wishing you a day filled with pride, unity, and celebration with your loved ones.” The Al-Nassr superstar shared the message while wearing traditional Saudi attire in a social media post, highlighting his respect and affection for his adopted home.
On September 23, 2025, as the Kingdom marked its National Day, Ronaldo’s greeting resonated across his global fan base, many of whom praised his gesture as reflective of his deep connection to Saudi culture and community.
Beyond the social media post, Ronaldo has frequently expressed his admiration for Saudi Arabia—its people, its heritage, and its rapid development. His visible participation in national moments like this strengthens his bond with fans and underlines his commitment to contributing positively both on and off the pitch.
As Saudi Arabia celebrates its unification, history, and identity, figures like Ronaldo sharing in the celebrations help spotlight the nation’s cultural pride and global significance. His message underscored how sports personalities can also play meaningful roles in national celebrations.
