GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi National Day message wins hearts

Fans hail Ronaldo’s heartfelt Saudi National Day wish as a true mark of respect

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi National Day message wins hearts
X@@Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo extended warm wishes to all in Saudi Arabia on their National Day, saying: “Happy Saudi National Day to everyone in Saudi Arabia! Wishing you a day filled with pride, unity, and celebration with your loved ones.” The Al-Nassr superstar shared the message while wearing traditional Saudi attire in a social media post, highlighting his respect and affection for his adopted home.

On September 23, 2025, as the Kingdom marked its National Day, Ronaldo’s greeting resonated across his global fan base, many of whom praised his gesture as reflective of his deep connection to Saudi culture and community.

Beyond the social media post, Ronaldo has frequently expressed his admiration for Saudi Arabia—its people, its heritage, and its rapid development. His visible participation in national moments like this strengthens his bond with fans and underlines his commitment to contributing positively both on and off the pitch.

As Saudi Arabia celebrates its unification, history, and identity, figures like Ronaldo sharing in the celebrations help spotlight the nation’s cultural pride and global significance. His message underscored how sports personalities can also play meaningful roles in national celebrations.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ronaldo was the league's top goal scorer on 24.

Ronaldo’s rating fell in EA FC 26 SPL

2m read
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Watch: Ronaldo's stunning goal leaves fans in awe

1m read
How Saudi Arabia bets big on Ronaldo to boost tourism

How Saudi Arabia bets big on Ronaldo to boost tourism

2m read
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr lost in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al Ahli in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 12 missed opportunity for Al Nassr

3m read