Sport /
Cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s six-hitting spree sets new Youth ODI record

Sooryavanshi hammered six sixes in his quickfire 70, taking his career tally to 39 sixes

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: In a dazzling display of fearless batting, 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his way into cricket’s record books during the second India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Youth ODI at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The teenager broke the record for most career sixes in Youth ODI cricket, underlining his reputation as one of India’s brightest emerging talents.

Sooryavanshi hammered six sixes in his quickfire 70, taking his career tally to 39 sixes — one more than former U-19 star Unmukt Chand’s 38. What makes the achievement remarkable is the speed at which he reached the milestone: just 10 Youth ODI innings, compared to Chand’s far longer journey to the same mark.

His explosive batting gave India crucial momentum against a strong Australian attack. Coming into the match, Sooryavanshi had already signalled his form with a blistering 38 from 22 balls in the first ODI.

Cricket experts have hailed the innings as a landmark moment, praising his clean hitting, composure, and ability to dominate at such a young age. Many believe his power-packed strokeplay is a sign of greater things to come.

As the series continues, all eyes are on Sooryavanshi, the new six-hitting sensation, to see how far his fearless approach can take Indian cricket.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
