Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has flown from Pakistan to the UK to join up with his teammates ahead of the series against hosts England.
Amir became eligible to travel to England after his second successive COVID-19 test returned negative, a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board said.
As per the revised COVID-19 regulations, Amir will remain in self-isolation until he returns two more negative tests in England, then he will be integrated into the squad.
Amir chose not to tour England due to birth of his daughter but Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq persuaded him to change his mind. As part of the process, Amir required two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the UK.
As soon as Amir joins the squad, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties.
Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20s against England next month.