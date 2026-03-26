Virat Kohli gets a new tattoo ahead of RCB’s IPL campaign

RCB will begin their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28
Dubai: Star batter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli has added a new layer to the tattoo collection on his left arm ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.
Entering the tournament as an IPL champion for the first time in his career, Kohli collaborated with Aliens Tattoo to turn the ongoing artwork into a meaningful, high-value piece symbolising evolution, depth, and personal transformation.
The design was led by founder and artist Sunny Bhanushali, with contributions from Allan Gois and Devendra Palav, each working on different aspects of the piece.
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According to a statement from the tattoo studio, rather than removing Kohli’s existing tattoos, the goal was to refine and integrate them into a cohesive narrative that reflects who he is today. The process began with reworking a Shiva-inspired armband, restoring its depth and definition. It then transitions into an intricate mandala created using dotwork, forming the central anchor of the sleeve and establishing a natural visual flow across the arm — symbolising balance, discipline, and inner harmony.
Further up the arm, motifs such as the lotus and peony — often associated with resilience and growth — have been incorporated. The deeper personal meanings behind these elements, however, have been intentionally kept private.
The sleeve has deliberately been left incomplete, with the studio noting that it will continue to evolve alongside Kohli’s life journey. Each milestone and transformation is expected to inspire new additions, turning the tattoo into a living record of his experiences rather than a fixed moment in time.
Kohli and RCB will begin their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.