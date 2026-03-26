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IPL 2026 will have no opening ceremony, BCCI says

Tournament will kick off with RCB taking on SRH in Bengaluru on March 28

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Fans stand next to abandonned shoes and a fallen barrier following a stampede during celebrations, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match, outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4.
Fans stand next to abandonned shoes and a fallen barrier following a stampede during celebrations, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match, outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4.
AFP

Dubai: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is just days away, but as anticipation builds, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed there will be no opening ceremony this year. The tournament will kick off with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained that the decision was made as a mark of respect for the 11 victims of the stampede in Bengaluru on June 4 last year, which occurred during celebrations of RCB’s maiden IPL title. In light of this, the IPL 2026 season will begin without its customary grand opening.

However, the board has assured fans that the tournament will conclude with a spectacular closing ceremony on May 31, the day of the final. According to Saikia, this approach allows the league to maintain its celebratory spirit while also demonstrating sensitivity and responsibility.

In contrast, last year’s IPL began with a star-studded event at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, featuring appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, singers Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla, and a dance performance by actress Disha Patani.

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions from fans. While many have praised the BCCI for its thoughtful gesture, others have expressed disappointment at missing the traditional grand opening. Some fans called it a “great decision” that honours those who lost their lives, while others described it as a “biggest heartbreak,” saying the tournament won’t feel the same without its usual festive start.

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