Dubai: Rajasthan Royals and England fast bowler Jofra Archer will not travel to India for the 2021 Indian Premier League season, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.
Archer, 26, had been ruled out first part of the IPL as he required surgery on a hand injury. The ECB said in a statement on Friday that he has returned to bowling “with higher intensity” this week and it will assess his medical progress along with his county side Sussex.
- IPL 2021: WATCH — Axar Patel rejoins Delhi Capitals squad after recovering from COVID-19
- Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to complete 6,000 runs in IPL
- IPL 2021: Chase against Chennai gave us a lot of self belief: Pat Cummins
- IPL 2021 Match 17: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings — live coverage
- IPL 2021: The night Devdutt Padikkal put guru Kohli in the shade
- IPL 2021: Straight Bat with Gulf News and Mr. Cricket UAE Anis Sajan - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
“Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free. The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course,” it said.
Archer is the second England player to be ruled out for the season for Rajasthan after all-rounder Ben Stokes returned to the country with a finger injury he sustained while fielding in the Royals’ first match of the season. In their absence, Rajasthan have struggled to get going and find themselves bottom of the table with three losses and one win in four matches.