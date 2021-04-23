Dubai: India all-rounder Axar Patel has rejoined the Delhi Capitals camp for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after recovering from COVID-19.
“Smiles and hugs all around as Bapu returned to the DC camp,” the Delhi Capitals tweeted a video of Axar meeting his teammates.
Axar expressed elation on meeting his teammates after a considerable amount of time. “Happy to be back at Delhi Capitals,” Axar tweeted.
Axar had tested positive for the virus during his mandatory quarantine ahead of the season and was subsequently taken to BCCI’s medical facility for isolation and treatment.
A player who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.
Last week, Delhi brought in Shams Mulani as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for Axar for their IPL 2021 campaign.
Delhi also signed Anirudha Joshi as a replacement for the injured Shreyas Iyer. DC’s regular skipper was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a shoulder injury during the India-England ODI series.
Joshi, a middle-order batsman, and an off-spinner joined his third IPL team, having been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in the past. Delhi Capitals are third on the points table with three wins from four games and will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.