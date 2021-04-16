1 of 12
Rajasthan Royals rallied from 42-5 down to beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets with two balls to spare in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.
Image Credit: PTI
Chris Morris, the most expensive player in IPL history, was the star as his late cameo stunned Delhi.
David Miller lit up the chase with 62 from 43 balls, before Morris completed the stunning comeback with four sixes in the last 10 balls overs to overtake Delhi's 147-8
Delhi were on course for a second win in their second match as Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan destroyed the Rajasthan top order
Rajasthan were reeling at 42-5 in the 10th over. But Miller smacked seven boundaries and two sixes to resurrect the innings.
Miller was also helped by a decision to give a bowl to Marcus Stoinis, when Ravichandran Ashwin had bowled only three overs and conceded a miserly 14. Stoinis was hit to the boundary by Miller in three consecutive deliveries and conceded 15 runs.
Morris was on 1 when Miller departed but not for long. Morris smashed Rabada for sixes over midwicket and long leg in the 19th over, and hit Tom Curran over deep square twice, the second time for the winning runs.
Delhi also didn't start well when they batted first, as left-arm medium-pacer Jaydev Unadkat took out top three batsman Prithvi Shaw for 2, Shakhar Dhawan for 9, and Ajinkya Rahane, caught and bowled for 8.
Skipper Rishabh Pant, who went in at 16-2 in the fourth over, settled nerves with 51 off 32 balls, including nine boundaries.
There was also some good bottom-order hitting from Curran (21) and Woakes (15 not out) to reach 147, but the total looked about 20 runs less than desired.
And so it proved as Rajasthan were eventually celebrating.
Rajasthan chased their target down with two balls to spare, thanks to Morris' late show.
