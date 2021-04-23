KL Rahul
KL Rahul of Punjab Kings celebrates after scoring a half century. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Punjab Kings humble Mumbai Indians by nine wickets

Kolkata: A gritty 79-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul (60 not out) and Chris Gayle (43 not out) took Punjab Kings over the line as they scored an emphatic nine-wicket win over champions Mumbai Indians this evening.

This was the second defeat in a row for the five-time champions, whose batting failed to come good again on the slow Chennai track where they managed a modest total of 131 for six wickets. The Mumbai spinners tried to make a match of it by taking the match to the wire, but they were a good 20-25 runs short in the end.

A fighting 63 by skipper Rohit Sharma earlier held the Mumbai innings together after the champions lost Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan quickly. A valuable partnership between Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav (33) helped them cross the 100-run mark. None of the famed lower order of Pandya brothers or Kieron Pollard could really fire on a wicket where strokeplay was extremely difficult.

Chris Gayle (left) and KL Rahul
Chris Gayle (left) and KL Rahul of Punjab Kings seen in the middle during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Jayant Yadav
Jayant Yadav of Mumbai Indians bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Mumbai Indians players
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Trent Boult
Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings hits a sixer. Image Credit: Sportzpics



KL Rahul
KL Rahul, captain of Punjab Kings, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Half time report: Mumbai put up competitive total on a slow wicket

Kolkata: A fighting 63 by skipper Rohit Sharma held the Mumbai Indians innings together to reach a modest total of 131 for six wickets against Punjab Kings on a challenging Chennai track this evening.

Sent into bat, the champions lost Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan quickly before a 79-run partnership between Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav (33) helped them cross the 100-run mark. None of the famed lower order of Pandya brothers or Kieron Pollard could really fire on a wicket where strokeplay was extremely difficult.

It won't be an easy job for KL Rahul's men to chase down the modest total, but they have been presented themselves with a good chance for a win after a disciplined performance from their bowlers.



Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics





Fabian Allen
Fabian Allen of Punjab Kings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Surya Kumar Yadav
Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics






Punjab Kings players
Punjab Kings players celebrate the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics




Moises Henriques
Moises Henriques of Punjab Kings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Rohit Sharma (left) with KL Rahul
Captain of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (left) with KL Rahul, captain of Punjab Kings, during the toss held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Patchy Mumbai still enjoy edge over Punjab Kings

Kolkata: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians may look well below their best with two wins from four matches so far, but it’s difficult to foresee Punjab Kings turning the tables on them on a slow Chennai wicket today.

Rohit Sharma’s men have so far used their bowling prowess and big match temperament to defend modest totals on two matches, but failed to do so against some intelligent batting by Delhi Capitals in their previous game. The ‘Hitman’ has made it very clear that he wants more from his middle order and it may be just the right time for the likes of Ishan Kishan, the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard give their innings the right push.

Punjab Kings, who have one win to show from four games, need to inject some quality in their spin attack and the impressive Ravi Bishnoi may finally get a game. Caribbean Nicholas Pooran had been a disappointment so far and it’s high time that England’s Dawid Malan, the top ranked T20 batsman, gets a look-in as an overseas player.

