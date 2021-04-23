Punjab Kings humble Mumbai Indians by nine wickets
Kolkata: A gritty 79-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul (60 not out) and Chris Gayle (43 not out) took Punjab Kings over the line as they scored an emphatic nine-wicket win over champions Mumbai Indians this evening.
This was the second defeat in a row for the five-time champions, whose batting failed to come good again on the slow Chennai track where they managed a modest total of 131 for six wickets. The Mumbai spinners tried to make a match of it by taking the match to the wire, but they were a good 20-25 runs short in the end.
A fighting 63 by skipper Rohit Sharma earlier held the Mumbai innings together after the champions lost Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan quickly. A valuable partnership between Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav (33) helped them cross the 100-run mark. None of the famed lower order of Pandya brothers or Kieron Pollard could really fire on a wicket where strokeplay was extremely difficult.
Half time report: Mumbai put up competitive total on a slow wicket
Kolkata: A fighting 63 by skipper Rohit Sharma held the Mumbai Indians innings together to reach a modest total of 131 for six wickets against Punjab Kings on a challenging Chennai track this evening.
Sent into bat, the champions lost Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan quickly before a 79-run partnership between Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav (33) helped them cross the 100-run mark. None of the famed lower order of Pandya brothers or Kieron Pollard could really fire on a wicket where strokeplay was extremely difficult.
It won't be an easy job for KL Rahul's men to chase down the modest total, but they have been presented themselves with a good chance for a win after a disciplined performance from their bowlers.
Patchy Mumbai still enjoy edge over Punjab Kings
Kolkata: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians may look well below their best with two wins from four matches so far, but it’s difficult to foresee Punjab Kings turning the tables on them on a slow Chennai wicket today.
Rohit Sharma’s men have so far used their bowling prowess and big match temperament to defend modest totals on two matches, but failed to do so against some intelligent batting by Delhi Capitals in their previous game. The ‘Hitman’ has made it very clear that he wants more from his middle order and it may be just the right time for the likes of Ishan Kishan, the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard give their innings the right push.
Punjab Kings, who have one win to show from four games, need to inject some quality in their spin attack and the impressive Ravi Bishnoi may finally get a game. Caribbean Nicholas Pooran had been a disappointment so far and it’s high time that England’s Dawid Malan, the top ranked T20 batsman, gets a look-in as an overseas player.
