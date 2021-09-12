Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli made his long-awaited return to the UAE as he and RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj arrived in Dubai on Sunday ahead of second phase of IPL 2021.
The duo headed straight into six-day quarantine before they join the RCB team bubble in Dubai.
“The news you’ve all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai,” the official handle of RCB tweeted on Sunday.
Every player coming in from the UK following the curtailed Test series between England and India has to undergo the hard quarantine in a hotel before they are reunited with their teammates.
The IPL was suspended in May following a surge in COVID-19 cases in India affecting teams and it was relocated to the UAE, resuming on September 19 with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.
The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when RCB take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.
Chennai’s Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Moeen Ali also made it to Dubai on Sunday.
“En-coming. 4 times the joy today at Whistles Kingdom!” CSK tweeted.