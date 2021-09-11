Rohit Sharma has landed in Abu Dhabi to join his Mumbai Indians teammates Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians have flown in skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav along with their families on a charter flight from Manchester to Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning.

They will now undergo six days of quarantine and then will link up with the rest of the Mumbai squad. Rohit, Surya and Bumrah tested negative for COVID-19 before departure from Manchester and after arrival in Abu Dhabi.

“Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight. The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo six days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL’s guidelines,” the IPL side said in a statement.

“All members had returned negative PCR results before departure. A new test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which are negative as well.”

Chennai Super Kings players are also expected to land in Dubai on Saturday. “Now that the Test match is off, we are looking to get the CSK boys into Dubai tomorrow,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI on Friday.

India skipper Virat Kohli and pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, who both represent Royal Challengers Bangalore, will reach the UAE for the second leg of the Indian Premier League on a charter flight from London.

The duo will reach Dubai on Sunday morning on a flight arranged by their franchise.

“Keeping the safety and security of our players as the utmost priority, Royal Challengers Bangalore have arranged a special charter flight for captain Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj to ensure their safe transit to the UAE,” said RCB in a statement on Saturday.

“The players will be flying out at 11.30pm UK time on Saturday and will arrive in Dubai early Sunday morning. Both Virat and Siraj will undergo six-day quarantine in Dubai before joining the team biosecure bubble.”

The fifth and final Test between India and England, that was scheduled to begin on Friday, was cancelled due to the emergence of a Covid-19 case in the Indian camp.

Assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive a few days after head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had tested positive.