Steve Smith, former Australian captain, launches into a cover drive at Delhi Capitals' net session in Dubai. Image Credit: Delhi Capitals

Kolkata: Steve Smith, former Australian captain and one of the marquee overseas names in Delhi Capitals team, is confident of his team picking up from where they had left off in the India leg of IPL earlier this year.

One of the most prolific batsmen in contemporary cricket, Smith had, however, not been in the best of form in IPL since last year. Released by Rajasthan Royals after being their captain in the 2020 edition, he was roped in by the Capitals in order to provide stability to their middle order - but he is yet to get his touch back at a consistent level.

“We have to pick up from where we left off. We were playing some really good cricket, getting the results we were after. And I think we can do even better so we should be playing our best cricket in the back end of the tournament. You have to play well enough to get to the final but hopefully, we can play our best cricket in the final,” said Smith.

The Australian added that the team will certaly have to build itself again for the remainder of the IPL, “It’s been a few months since we have played together so we have to build again. We have a great squad and we have Shreyas Iyer back in the side as well which adds a lot more to us. He’s a quality player and good to see him back out in the park.”

While speaking about the unfortunate situation around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Smith said that he’s fortunate to be playing in the IPL during a tumultuous time, “It’s been a very unique time in the world in the last 18 months. We’ve all had to work together to try and get through this and we have to continue to get through the situation. I am really fortunate to have a chance to come back for the second half of the tournament. I am looking forward to it. Delhi are sitting at a great spot on the table so hope that we can keep playing some great cricket and be there at the business end of the tournament.”