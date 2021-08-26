Tim Southee is expected to be the leader of pace bowling unit for Kolkata Knight Riders in the UAE leg of the IPL. Image Credit: AP

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time IPL Champions, has roped in senior New Zealand paceman Tim Southee to replace Australia’s Pat Cummins for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 in the UAE.

Southee comes in with a vast experience of 305 international games for the Kiwis with 603 wickets as the IPL announced the list of replacements for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Cummins, the leader of Knights’ pace attack during the 2020 season as well as the first of the league this year, has pulled out due to personal reasons.

Brendon McCullum, Head Coach of KKR said: “We are delighted to have Southee in our ranks. He is a proven matchwinner and a welcome addition to the already strong pace attack of KKR. With Cummins being unavailable, we wanted to add experience and leadership to our bowling group and Southee is the ideal man for the job.

RCB have announced the maximum number of replacements (four): Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga as replacement for Australia’s Adam Zampa, Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton for Kane Richardson and Tim David for New Zealand’s Finn Allen.

Meanwhile, Royals have brought in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England’s Jofra Archer. Phillips has so far played 25 T20Is and has 506 runs against his name. He has scored a hundred and two half-centuries and has a strike-rate of 149.70. South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi, meanwhile, will replace Andrew Tye in the Royals squad.