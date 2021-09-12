It was a sweet welcome to Dubai for Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli who landed in the UAE earlier today from the UK ahead of the resumption of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here.
Sharma took to her Instagram stories to bid goodbye to England, while finding her footing in Dubai.
“Adios UK, you’ve been great, as always,” the actress posted, along with an image of their flight. Sharma then shared another image upon landing of Royal Challengers Bangalore, writing: “We are here Dubai!”
But the actress wasn’t done yet. Another picture from the JA Lake View Hotel room, where the couple is staying, along with their daughter Vamika, saw the trio welcomed with sweet tidings, including two bell jars filled with chocolates — including one shaped like a batsman — along with towel art in the shape of three teddy bears. Awww.
Sharma has spent the last three months with Kohli during the IPL 2021, which was postponed in May, followed by the test series in England.
RCB will begin their UAE leg of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20.