1 of 16
She may be a star child, but Alia Bhatt has made her own way to the centre stage. Today, the bright-eyed ‘Gully Boy’ actress is celebrating her 29th birthday.
Image Credit: Insta/ hereforaliaabhatt
2 of 16
Bhatt unveiled her first look from 'Brahmastra' on her birthday. The movie co-stars her beau, Ranbir Kapoor. Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a 31-second teaser of 'Brahmastra', which began with a glimpse at Bhatt and Kapoor as Isha and Shiva respectively. It then went on to show her in several different avatars, ranging from soft romantic, bubbly and chirpy to fearless and determined. In the post's caption, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday to me. Can't think of a better day and a better way for you'll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra."
Image Credit: Insta/
3 of 16
She was also recently spotted playing cheerleader to her childhood friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor during the premiere of her first movie, ‘Guilty’.
Image Credit: Insta/ bollytrols
4 of 16
The ‘Highway’ star has cemented her status as a fashion icon, what with her dynamic style and ability to do justice to most ensembles.
Image Credit: Insta/aliaabhatt
5 of 16
She’s got a good sense of humour and doesn’t take herself too seriously. When her gaffe – confusing the name of the President of India – caused a stir, she laughed at her mix up right alongside the fun pokers. She went on to participate in an AIB roast and later, referenced the goof-up on a talk show.
Image Credit: INSTA/hereforaliaabhatt
6 of 16
Here’s a look at what you need to know about the fresh-faced star with stellar acting chops. Bhatt is not only a versatile actor but also a cool friend. She’s well-known for supporting sister Shaheen Bhatt during her bout of anxiety and depression and reportedly also shares a good relationship with half-sister Pooja Bhatt.
Image Credit: Insta/shaheenb
7 of 16
She’s also known to be a spitfire. Her Instagram bio reads, "Moody, Floaty, Fire and Desire". Here’s something you may have in common with Bhatt – she’s a fangirl. She’s mentioned feeling star-struck when meeting some actors and she loves selfies with them too.
Image Credit: Insta/aliaabhatt
8 of 16
Birthday girl Alia Bhatt’s earlier first look in SS Rajamouli’s film 'RRR' as Sita was also stunning. She had shared the picture with the caption, "Sita" adding a black heart emoji and the hashtag RRR. The movie marks Alia's first venture with SS Rajamouli and she stars alongside NTR Jr and Ram Charan. The period drama sees the actor play a supporting role. In her first look, Alia wears a green saree paired with vintage puff-sleeved brocade red blouse. The filmmaker described the character as strong-willed.
Image Credit: Insta/ aliaabhatt
9 of 16
Did you know? Bhatt’s roots can be traced back to Germany, Kashmir and Gujarat. Her grandmother is German and granddad is Kashmiri.
Image Credit: Insta/ aliaabhatt
10 of 16
Bhatt’s in a committed relationship with fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple have been dating since 2017.
Image Credit: Insta/hereforaliaabhatt
11 of 16
The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor has a legion of fans and about 51.2 million followers on Instagram.
Image Credit: Insta/hereforaliaabhatt
12 of 16
Bhatt loves animals, especially cats – she has two of her own and they are constantly on Bhatt’s Insta page.
Image Credit: twitter/@aliaa08
13 of 16
Bhatt may wear character-based outfits on screen but when off duty, she loves a chilled out look that includes athleisure.
Image Credit: Insta/hereforaliaabhatt
14 of 16
Taking to her Instagram Stories, 'Pushpa' actress Samantha shared a recent post featuring Alia Bhatt and wrote, "Happy Birthday @aliabhatt." She also added, "Is there anything you cannot do? Can't wait to celebrate all your achievements... We all know you are just getting started."
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhuoffl
15 of 16
Bhatt, who is currently vacationing with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, got an adorable birthday wish from her beau Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram Kapoor shared picture of them together and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful inside out.”
Image Credit: Insta/
16 of 16
Close friend Katrina Kaif penned a note for her on social media and sent her love. She wrote, "Happy happy happiest darling @aliaabhatt may you reach new heights and break all barriers. Sky is the limit." Bhatt is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s international spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’.
Image Credit: Insta/