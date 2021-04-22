Dubai: Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar moved to second on the Purple Cap table after his four-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Chahar recorded figures of 4/29 as he tore into the KKR top order on Wednesday as CSK reduced them to 31/5 while chasing a target of 221.
Meanwhile, CSK’s Faf du Plessis moved into the top four of the Orange Cap table with 164 runs. While he is tied with fifth-placed Nitish Rana for runs scored, Du Plessis’s higher average of 82.00 is the highest in the tournament thus far for players who have batted in four matches.
Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan remains the holder of the Orange Cap with 231 runs. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Harshal Patel holds the Purple Cap with nine wickets in three matches.