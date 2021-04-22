Dubai: Following the diagnosis of MS Dhoni’s parents with COVID-19, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has stated that all the support is set up for the skipper and his family.
Dhoni’s father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi have both tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently recuperating at the Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi.
“From a management point of view, we are well aware of his family’s situation. And the support is set up for MS and his family. Talking with MS, the situation is under control for now but we’ll monitor it in the next few days. It’s a tough time for everybody,” Fleming said after the win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
“It’s (Covid-19) affecting India the way it is and it is reaching IPL with friends and family and hopefully not to the bubbles. We spent quite a bit of time talking about the care of friends and families in the wider group. We have that responsibility that MS has the support that he needs. We hope that his family recovers quickly,” he added.
The Pulse Superspeciality Hospital said that the oxygen level of Dhoni’s parents is stable.
Following their thrilling win over KKR, Chennai are at the top of the table in the Indian Premier League, with six points from four games. They will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.