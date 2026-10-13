India debut and Rs 84 million IPL deal: Auqib Nabi celebrates with a new car

Baramulla to Team India: Jammu and Kashmir pacer celebrates his dream run with a new car
Jammu and Kashmir pacer marks another milestone after his remarkable rise through domestic cricket
Auqib Nabi is certainly enjoying one of the most memorable years of his cricketing career.
First came a historic Ranji Trophy triumph with Jammu and Kashmir. Then an IPL contract worth Rs 84 million with Delhi Capitals, followed by his long awaited India debut.
And now, the 29 year old fast bowler has treated himself to a brand new Hyundai car.
Nabi was seen celebrating his latest purchase at Athwas Hyundai in Srinagar.
A video shared on social media shows the cricketer admiring his new black Hyundai.
He was also seen signing autographs for fans who had gathered to congratulate him.
For Nabi, it is another memorable moment in a journey that has taken him from the streets of Baramulla to representing India.
Nabi's journey has been anything but ordinary.
Growing up in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, he started playing tennis ball cricket before making his way into organised cricket.
In fact, he did not begin playing proper red ball cricket until he was past 19.
His father, a government schoolteacher, initially wanted him to become a doctor. But Nabi had other plans.
With limited training facilities available, he worked on his bowling by watching videos of South African fast bowling great Dale Steyn, whose action he tried to imitate.
He eventually made his way into domestic cricket, where his consistent performances began attracting attention.
The biggest breakthrough came during the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy season.
Nabi claimed an impressive 60 wickets in 10 matches and played a crucial role in Jammu and Kashmir winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title.
It was a historic achievement for a team that had waited decades for its first championship.
His performances also attracted attention from IPL franchises, with Delhi Capitals securing his services for a whopping Rs 84 million.
The impressive domestic campaign eventually helped him earn his place in the Indian team.
But the biggest personal moment arrived on September 30, when Nabi made his ODI debut against the West Indies in Guwahati.
He became only the third cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in ODIs, following Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik.
However, his international debut did not go according to plan.
Nabi conceded 84 runs in 8.5 overs without taking a wicket as the West Indies batters dominated the Indian bowling attack.
It was a difficult introduction to international cricket, but one performance should not overshadow his remarkable journey to the Indian team
From playing tennis ball cricket in Baramulla to winning the Ranji Trophy, earning a lucrative IPL contract and finally wearing the India jersey, Nabi has certainly come a long way.
And with a brand new Hyundai car to celebrate his achievements, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer has plenty of reasons to smile.
After all, a few years ago, representing India was just a dream. Today, it is a reality.