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J&K CM Omar Abdullah marries journalist Nidhi Razdan; couple shares posts

Social media abuzz as Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan announce marriage

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Social media abuzz as Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan announce marriage
Social media abuzz as Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan announce marriage

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan have begun a new chapter together, announcing their marriage through social media posts on Saturday.

The couple reportedly married in New Delhi on Friday, October 30, under the Special Marriage Act, The Hindu reported, citing sources. Family members from both sides were present as witnesses.

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Abdullah shared photographs with Razdan on X, writing: “A new journey began yesterday”

Razdan also posted about the occasion, saying: “It’s done bro ”

The posts came a day after the reported wedding ceremony and marked the couple's public announcement.

Wedding follows Supreme Court divorce order

According to The Economic Times, the marriage comes three months after the Supreme Court dissolved Omar Abdullah's marriage to Payal Abdullah by mutual consent on July 31, 2026. The couple, who married in September 1994, had been living separately for several years.

Nidhi Razdan: The journalist behind the headlines

Razdan is a journalist who has reported extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. She is known for her work as a news anchor and for covering major political developments.

She is also the author of Left, Right and Centre: The Idea of India, which examines India's political landscape and public life.

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