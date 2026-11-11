India: Terrorists attack CRPF personnel in J&K, 3 hurt

The attack took place at Akhran near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district
Dubai: Three security personnel were injured during a terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force post at Akhran in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
The attack took place at Akhran near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district, Indian media reports said.
"Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon," the CRPF said in a statement.
"The incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment," the statement added.
A cordon and search operation has been launched to track down attackers.
More to follow...