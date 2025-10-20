Wedding bells for Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

Indian star cricketer is currently playing in the Women's World Cup
Dubai: While Smriti Mandhana’s World Cup journey hasn’t gone as planned, with India’s semi-final hopes hanging by a thread, there’s joy on the personal front. Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has officially confirmed his upcoming wedding with the Indian cricket star.
Speaking at an event at the State Press Club, the Indore-based composer responded to questions about his relationship, saying with a smile, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore ... that’s all I want to say.” This marks the first public confirmation from either of them following months of media speculation that they were dating since 2019.
Mandhana and Muchhal have often been spotted together in social media posts, sparking rumours, though neither had addressed them until now. Adding a touch of flair, Muchhal told the press, “I’ve given you the headline.”
He also extended his wishes to the Indian women’s cricket team ahead of their crucial World Cup clash against England at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. “My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian team to win and make the country proud,” he said.
Mandhana, India’s vice-captain and opener, is currently in Indore preparing for the do-or-die match. With Australia and South Africa already through to the semi-finals, India needs a win to stay in contention.
Meanwhile, Muchhal is busy with his directorial debut ‘Raju Bajewala’, starring Avika Gor and Chandan Roy. Known for composing music alongside his sister Palak Muchhal, he remains a well-recognised figure in Indore.
The announcement has drawn widespread attention locally, with Muchhal’s statement about Mandhana becoming Indore’s “daughter-in-law” striking a chord among residents.
