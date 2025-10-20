GOLD/FOREX
Wedding bells for Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

Indian star cricketer is currently playing in the Women's World Cup

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: While Smriti Mandhana’s World Cup journey hasn’t gone as planned, with India’s semi-final hopes hanging by a thread, there’s joy on the personal front. Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has officially confirmed his upcoming wedding with the Indian cricket star.

Speaking at an event at the State Press Club, the Indore-based composer responded to questions about his relationship, saying with a smile, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore ... that’s all I want to say.” This marks the first public confirmation from either of them following months of media speculation that they were dating since 2019.

Mandhana and Muchhal have often been spotted together in social media posts, sparking rumours, though neither had addressed them until now. Adding a touch of flair, Muchhal told the press, “I’ve given you the headline.”

He also extended his wishes to the Indian women’s cricket team ahead of their crucial World Cup clash against England at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. “My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian team to win and make the country proud,” he said.

Mandhana, India’s vice-captain and opener, is currently in Indore preparing for the do-or-die match. With Australia and South Africa already through to the semi-finals, India needs a win to stay in contention.

Meanwhile, Muchhal is busy with his directorial debut ‘Raju Bajewala’, starring Avika Gor and Chandan Roy. Known for composing music alongside his sister Palak Muchhal, he remains a well-recognised figure in Indore.

The announcement has drawn widespread attention locally, with Muchhal’s statement about Mandhana becoming Indore’s “daughter-in-law” striking a chord among residents.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
