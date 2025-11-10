India favourites for South Africa Test series, Ganguly says

Two-match Test series set to begin on November 14 at Eden Gardens
Dubai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed Team India as the favourites ahead of their upcoming Test series against South Africa, highlighting the side’s potent spin attack and the impressive form of its young players.
The two-match Test series between India and ICC World Test Champions South Africa is set to begin on November 14, with the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, followed by the second Test at ACA Stadium, Guwahati. The tour will also include three ODIs and five T20Is, starting November 30.
Speaking at an event about the highly anticipated Test series, Ganguly said, “India are favourites because their spin attack is very strong. This young team went to England three months ago and played exceptionally well — it was a fantastic series to watch. Players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant have been outstanding.”
He further praised India’s bowling unit, adding, “Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja have been brilliant too. India is full of talent. South Africa have done well in Pakistan, but playing India in Indian conditions is a completely different challenge. They’ll need to be at their very best to compete.”
The announcement of India’s squad for the home series brought two notable comebacks — wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and pacer Akash Deep. Pant, returning from a foot injury sustained during the fourth Test in England, recently led India A in a two-match series against South Africa A in Bengaluru, which ended in a 1-1 draw, marking a successful step in his recovery.
