GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

India favourites for South Africa Test series, Ganguly says

Two-match Test series set to begin on November 14 at Eden Gardens

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India favourites for South Africa Test series, Ganguly says
ANI

Dubai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed Team India as the favourites ahead of their upcoming Test series against South Africa, highlighting the side’s potent spin attack and the impressive form of its young players.

The two-match Test series between India and ICC World Test Champions South Africa is set to begin on November 14, with the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, followed by the second Test at ACA Stadium, Guwahati. The tour will also include three ODIs and five T20Is, starting November 30.

Speaking at an event about the highly anticipated Test series, Ganguly said, “India are favourites because their spin attack is very strong. This young team went to England three months ago and played exceptionally well — it was a fantastic series to watch. Players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant have been outstanding.”

He further praised India’s bowling unit, adding, “Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja have been brilliant too. India is full of talent. South Africa have done well in Pakistan, but playing India in Indian conditions is a completely different challenge. They’ll need to be at their very best to compete.”

The announcement of India’s squad for the home series brought two notable comebacks — wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and pacer Akash Deep. Pant, returning from a foot injury sustained during the fourth Test in England, recently led India A in a two-match series against South Africa A in Bengaluru, which ended in a 1-1 draw, marking a successful step in his recovery.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rishabh Pant

Pant, Akash Deep return for South Africa Test series

2m read
South Africa's Simon Harmer (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 23, 2025.

Harmer stars as South Africa win to draw series

2m read
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Babar Azam run between the wickets during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2025.

South Africa in control after Pakistan slump

3m read
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (R) celebrates with Marco Jansen after taking his seventh wicket of Pakistan's Asif Afridi during the second day of the second Test cricket match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 21, 2025.

Maharaj stars as South Africa-Pakistan Test in balance

2m read