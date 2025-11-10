India favourites for South Africa Test series, Ganguly says

He further praised India’s bowling unit, adding, “Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja have been brilliant too. India is full of talent. South Africa have done well in Pakistan, but playing India in Indian conditions is a completely different challenge. They’ll need to be at their very best to compete.”

Speaking at an event about the highly anticipated Test series, Ganguly said, “India are favourites because their spin attack is very strong. This young team went to England three months ago and played exceptionally well — it was a fantastic series to watch. Players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant have been outstanding.”

