England's spin trio dismantles New Zealand to 159/7 in T20 World Cup clash

Adil Rashid broke the opening partnership of 64 runs with a brave, teasing delivery that drew Tim Seifert (35) out of his crease. With 41 wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cups under his name, Rashid moved closer to catching the record for most wickets (Shakib Al Hasan) and also moved ahead of Wanindu Hasaranga on the all-time list. Currently, only Adam Zampa (44) and Rashid Khan (43) are ahead of him.