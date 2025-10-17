This toy obsession might actually be a form of addiction
Your dog loves to play, and that's just really cute to watch. Except...till it's not.
Yes, we were surprised too. But hold up, before the alarm bells start ringing and you snatch away your dog's toys, here's the deal. If you've ever watched a dog chow down on dinner, most of them devour their food with gusto—but give them a favourite toy, and suddenly, the kibble might as well not exist. Researchers say this 'toy obsession'; might actually be a form of addiction.
A Swiss-Austrian team likens it to human behavioural addictions, like gambling or endless online gaming. Cute, yes. But compulsive play can be risky for dogs, too, according to a study in Scientific Reports.
Some pups don’t stop playing even when they’re exhausted—or worse, injured. Led by Stefanie Riemer from the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, the researchers observed 105 dogs aged 1–10, all described as highly playful by their owners. Belgian Malinois topped the list (18), followed by border collies (9) and Labradors (9)—classic working breeds with plenty of energy.
Owners reported on their dogs’ toy habits, and the scientists found that 33 of the dogs showed signs of addictive behavior. How could they tell? These pups were laser-focused on their toys, ignored food and human attention, begged relentlessly when the toy was unavailable, and couldn’t calm down for at least 15 minutes when it was taken away. Sound familiar? That’s compulsive engagement in action—the same pattern seen in human behavioural addictions.
Play is normal and healthy, of course, especially in young mammals and some birds. But as with humans, 'fun' can tip over into compulsion. Activities like gaming, shopping, or even running can become addictive, and dogs are the only animals known to spontaneously develop toy obsessions without being trained to do so, explained the study.
Working breeds are especially prone. Centuries of selective breeding for drive and toy motivation mean that young, obsessive pups were easier to train and more focused. But that same drive can make some of these dogs high-maintenance family pets. Just because a border collie looks adorable doesn’t mean it’s ready for casual playtime in the living room.
So next time your pup refuses to put down that squeaky toy, it might just be their inner workaholic—or, you know, a bona fide toy addict. Either way, it’s cute…until it’s not. Play too hard, and your dog could risk injury or joint strain, and that’s where “fun” starts to cross the line into compulsive behavior.
Dogs can be hilarious, playful, and stubborn…sometimes all at once. But this study is a reminder: even our furry friends can fall victim to the same patterns of obsession we see in humans. Treat the toy time with love, but maybe keep an eye on the obsession before that squeaky ball becomes the boss of your pup.
