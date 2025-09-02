The first Keralite to score an ODI century, CP Rizwan retires ahead of Asia Cup
Sharing the news on Instagram, Rizwan described his journey as a “great roller-coaster ride”, expressing pride in his achievements with the national team.
Rizwan, hailing from Tellicherry, Kerala, moved to the UAE in 2014 with dreams of playing international cricket. Balancing full-time work from 8 am to 6 pm with night-time cricket, he overcame significant challenges to make his mark.
Rizwan’s career highlights include:
Leading UAE to their first T20 World Cup win in 2022, a 7-run victory over Namibia, scoring an unbeaten 43 off 29 balls.
Scoring 109 against Ireland in 2021, becoming the first Malayali to hit an international century.
Accumulating over 1,250 runs in 60 international matches, including a century and five fifties.
Rizwan thanked coaches, teammates, domestic team owners, the UAE Cricket Board, friends, and family for their support. “God has been kind, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to represent UAE and create many great memories,” he wrote.
Rizwan, who excelled in the recent Emirates D50 Tournament, will now focus on his career with Emirates Airlines and corporate cricket leagues. “I would have loved to go on, but it is what it is,” he said, wishing the UAE team the best for the Asia Cup.
